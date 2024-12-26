Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 21,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (18) XF (21) VF (10) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (7) MS61 (4) AU58 (7) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (6) Service PCGS (10) NGC (31)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Boule (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (18)

Künker (4)

London Coins (3)

New York Sale (2)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (19)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

UBS (1)