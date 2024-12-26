United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1714
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 21,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
27962 $
Price in auction currency 21000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
