United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 21,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
27962 $
Price in auction currency 21000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

