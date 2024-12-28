flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1714

Gold coins (Anne)

Obverse Five guineas 1714 Post Union
Reverse Five guineas 1714 Post Union
Five guineas 1714 Post Union
Average price 75000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Two guinea 1714 Post Union
Reverse Two guinea 1714 Post Union
Two guinea 1714 Post Union
Average price 8700 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Guinea 1714 Third draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1714 Third draped bust
Guinea 1714 Third draped bust
Average price 4500 $
Sales
2 216
Obverse Half Guinea 1714 Post Union
Reverse Half Guinea 1714 Post Union
Half Guinea 1714 Post Union
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 31

Gold coins (George I)

Obverse Guinea 1714 First laureated bust
Reverse Guinea 1714 First laureated bust
Guinea 1714 First laureated bust
Average price 11000 $
Sales
1 70

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1714
Reverse Halfcrown 1714
Halfcrown 1714 Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 810 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Shilling 1714 Fourth draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1714 Fourth draped bust
Shilling 1714 Fourth draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 45

Pattern coins

Obverse Farthing 1714 Pattern
Reverse Farthing 1714 Pattern
Farthing 1714 Pattern
Average price 1100 $
Sales
2 220
