Halfcrown 1714. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1714 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 97209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (12) VF (29) F (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (7)

