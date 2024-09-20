flag
Halfcrown 1714. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1714 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 97209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 NZD
Price in auction currency 450 NZD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1714 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 5, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

