Halfcrown 1714. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1714
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1714 . Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 97209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 NZD
Price in auction currency 450 NZD
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
