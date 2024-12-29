flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Silver coins Halfcrown of Anne - United Kingdom

Halfcrown 1703-1707

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1703 0 181703 VIGO 0 1841704 Plumes in angles 0 361705 Plumes in angles 0 271706 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 411707 Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union 0 98
Halfcrown 1707-1714

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1707 Post-Union 1 831707 E Post-Union 0 1261708 0 1411708 E 0 511708 Plumes in angles 0 531709 0 841709 E 0 151710 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 531712 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 821713 0 481713 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 731714 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 50
