Halfcrown 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
