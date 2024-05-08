Halfcrown 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

