Halfcrown 1713 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Halfcrown 1713 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1713 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1713 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Heritage - February 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 17, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1713 at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1713 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

