flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1713

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1713 Post Union
Reverse Five guineas 1713 Post Union
Five guineas 1713 Post Union
Average price 55000 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Two guinea 1713 Post Union
Reverse Two guinea 1713 Post Union
Two guinea 1713 Post Union
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Guinea 1713 Third draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1713 Third draped bust
Guinea 1713 Third draped bust
Average price 2400 $
Sales
3 149
Obverse Half Guinea 1713 Post Union
Reverse Half Guinea 1713 Post Union
Half Guinea 1713 Post Union
Average price 4700 $
Sales
1 46

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1713 Third draped bust
Reverse Crown 1713 Third draped bust
Crown 1713 Third draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 151
Obverse Halfcrown 1713
Reverse Halfcrown 1713
Halfcrown 1713
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse Halfcrown 1713
Reverse Halfcrown 1713
Halfcrown 1713 Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse Shilling 1713 Fourth draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1713 Fourth draped bust
Shilling 1713 Fourth draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1713
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1713
Fourpence (Groat) 1713
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1713
Reverse Threepence 1713
Threepence 1713
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Twopence 1713
Reverse Twopence 1713
Twopence 1713
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1713
Reverse Penny 1713
Penny 1713
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access