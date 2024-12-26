flag
Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1713
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21067 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2018.

United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction The Royal Mint - December 3, 2023
Seller The Royal Mint
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS61 PL NGC
To auction
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

