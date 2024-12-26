United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1713
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1713 "Third draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21067 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller The Royal Mint
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
