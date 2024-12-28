flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Gold coins Guinea of Anne - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Guinea 1702-1707

First draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1702 2 341703 VIGO 0 41705 0 71706 0 51707 Pre-Union 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

Guinea 1707-1708

First draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1707 Post-Union 0 81707 Post-Union. Elephant and castle 0 21708 0 21708 Elephant and castle 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

Guinea 1707-1709

Second draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1707 Post-Union 0 21708 0 121708 Elephant and castle 0 21709 0 271709 Elephant and castle 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

Guinea 1710-1714

Third draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1710 0 491711 0 431712 0 381713 3 1491714 2 216
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne All English coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access