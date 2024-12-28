United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Gold coins Guinea of Anne - United Kingdom
Guinea 1702-1707First draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1702 2 341703 VIGO 0 41705 0 71706 0 51707 Pre-Union 0 6
Guinea 1707-1708First draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1707 Post-Union 0 81707 Post-Union. Elephant and castle 0 21708 0 21708 Elephant and castle 0 0
Guinea 1707-1709Second draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1707 Post-Union 0 21708 0 121708 Elephant and castle 0 21709 0 271709 Elephant and castle 0 12
Guinea 1710-1714Third draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1710 0 491711 0 431712 0 381713 3 1491714 2 216
