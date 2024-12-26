United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1702
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1702 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 28,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4087 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
12
For the sale of Guinea 1702 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
