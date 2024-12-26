flag
Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1702 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 28,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4087 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 25, 2015
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2015
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS60 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Guinea 1702 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

