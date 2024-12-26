flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1705 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3995 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1705 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1705 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access