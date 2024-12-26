Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1705 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) VF (4) G (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (3)