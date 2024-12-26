United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1705 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1705 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3995 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Search