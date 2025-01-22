flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1705

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1705 Pre-Union
Reverse Five guineas 1705 Pre-Union
Five guineas 1705 Pre-Union
Average price 130000 $
Sales
2 22
Obverse Guinea 1705 First draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1705 First draped bust
Guinea 1705 First draped bust
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Half Guinea 1705 Pre-Union
Reverse Half Guinea 1705 Pre-Union
Half Guinea 1705 Pre-Union
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 9

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1705 First draped bust
Reverse Crown 1705 First draped bust
Crown 1705 First draped bust Plumes in angles
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Halfcrown 1705
Reverse Halfcrown 1705
Halfcrown 1705 Plumes in angles
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Shilling 1705 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1705 Second draped bust
Shilling 1705 Second draped bust
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Shilling 1705 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1705 Second draped bust
Shilling 1705 Second draped bust Plumes in angles
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse Shilling 1705 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1705 Second draped bust
Shilling 1705 Second draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Sixpence 1705
Reverse Sixpence 1705
Sixpence 1705 Old type of shields
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Sixpence 1705
Reverse Sixpence 1705
Sixpence 1705 Old type of shields. Plumes in angles
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Sixpence 1705
Reverse Sixpence 1705
Sixpence 1705 New type of shields. Plumes in angles
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Sixpence 1705
Reverse Sixpence 1705
Sixpence 1705 New type of shields. Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1705
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1705
Fourpence (Groat) 1705
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1705
Reverse Threepence 1705
Threepence 1705
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1705
Reverse Twopence 1705
Twopence 1705
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Penny 1705
Reverse Penny 1705
Penny 1705
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
