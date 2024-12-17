flag
Sixpence 1705. Old type of shields. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Old type of shields. Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1705 Old type of shields Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1705 Old type of shields Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . Old type of shields. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3302 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - March 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - December 2, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

