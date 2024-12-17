United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1705. Old type of shields. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Old type of shields. Plumes in angles
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . Old type of shields. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3302 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
