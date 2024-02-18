Sixpence 1705. New type of shields. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . New type of shields. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (5) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)