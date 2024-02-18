United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1705. New type of shields. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: New type of shields. Plumes in angles
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . New type of shields. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search