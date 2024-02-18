flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1705. New type of shields. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: New type of shields. Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1705 New type of shields Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1705 New type of shields Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1705 . New type of shields. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction CNG - January 9, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - June 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date June 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1705 at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
