Twopence 1705 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Twopence 1705 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Twopence 1705 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1705 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

United Kingdom Twopence 1705 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1705 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1705 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1705 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1705 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1705 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
United Kingdom Twopence 1705 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1705 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

