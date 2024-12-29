United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1705 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1705 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (6)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1705 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search