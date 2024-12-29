Twopence 1705 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1705 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

Сondition XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service PCGS (1)