Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1705
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
