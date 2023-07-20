Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (3) F (6) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2)