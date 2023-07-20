flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Downies

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1705
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1705 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

