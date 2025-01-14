flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Silver coins Shilling of Anne - United Kingdom

Shilling 1702

First draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1702 0 521702 Plumes in angles 0 281702 VIGO 0 74
Shilling 1703-1707

Second draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1703 VIGO 0 1381704 0 91704 Plumes in angles 0 211705 0 131705 Plumes in angles 0 431705 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 281707 Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union 0 12
Shilling 1707-1708

Second draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1707 E Post-Union 0 251707 E * Post-Union 0 61708 E 0 21708 E * 0 201708 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 12
Shilling 1707-1711

Third draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1707 Post-Union 0 851707 Post-Union. Plumes in angles 0 201707 E Post-Union 0 171708 0 3721708 Plumes in angles 1 551708 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 191708 E 0 31709 0 1541710 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 261711 1 59
Shilling 1707-1709

The Edinburgh Portrait
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1707 E * Post-Union 0 01708 E * 0 181709 E * 0 201709 E 0 6
Shilling 1710-1714

Fourth draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1710 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 101711 0 1971712 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 421713 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 301714 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 45
