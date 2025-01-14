United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Silver coins Shilling of Anne - United Kingdom
Shilling 1702First draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1702 0 521702 Plumes in angles 0 281702 VIGO 0 74
Shilling 1703-1707Second draped bust
Shilling 1707-1708Second draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1707 E Post-Union 0 251707 E * Post-Union 0 61708 E 0 21708 E * 0 201708 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 12
Shilling 1707-1711Third draped bust
Shilling 1707-1709The Edinburgh Portrait
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1707 E * Post-Union 0 01708 E * 0 181709 E * 0 201709 E 0 6
Shilling 1710-1714Fourth draped bust
