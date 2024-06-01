United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (6)
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1708 "The Edinburgh Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
