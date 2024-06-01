Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (6) F (8) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (8)