flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (6)
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - June 3, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1708 "The Edinburgh Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1708 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access