Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1708
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1708
Coins of United Kingdom 1708
Gold coins
Guinea 1708 First draped bust
Average price
750 $
Sales
0
2
Guinea 1708 First draped bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Guinea 1708 Second draped bust
Average price
3000 $
Sales
0
12
Guinea 1708 Second draped bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
20000 $
Sales
0
2
Half Guinea 1708 Post Union
Average price
3400 $
Sales
0
6
Silver coins
Crown 1708 E Second draped bust
Average price
380 $
Sales
0
120
Crown 1708 Second draped bust
Average price
1300 $
Sales
0
75
Crown 1708 Second draped bust
Plumes in angles
Average price
1100 $
Sales
1
89
Halfcrown 1708
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
141
Halfcrown 1708 E
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
51
Halfcrown 1708
Plumes in angles
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
53
Shilling 1708 E Second draped bust
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
2
Shilling 1708 E * Second draped bust
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
20
Shilling 1708 Second draped bust
Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price
290 $
Sales
0
12
Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Average price
660 $
Sales
0
372
Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Plumes in angles
Average price
610 $
Sales
1
55
Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price
430 $
Sales
0
19
Shilling 1708 E Third draped bust
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
3
Shilling 1708 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
18
Sixpence 1708
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
12
Sixpence 1708
Plumes in angles
Average price
380 $
Sales
0
14
Sixpence 1708 E
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
6
Sixpence 1708 E *
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
2
Sixpence 1708 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
9
Fourpence (Groat) 1708
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
3
Threepence 1708
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Twopence 1708
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
3
Penny 1708
Average price
670 $
Sales
0
2
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
