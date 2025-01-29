flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1708

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1708 First draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1708 First draped bust
Guinea 1708 First draped bust
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Guinea 1708 First draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1708 First draped bust
Guinea 1708 First draped bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1708 Second draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1708 Second draped bust
Guinea 1708 Second draped bust
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Guinea 1708 Second draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1708 Second draped bust
Guinea 1708 Second draped bust Elephant and castle
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Half Guinea 1708 Post Union
Reverse Half Guinea 1708 Post Union
Half Guinea 1708 Post Union
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1708 E Second draped bust
Reverse Crown 1708 E Second draped bust
Crown 1708 E Second draped bust
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 120
Obverse Crown 1708 Second draped bust
Reverse Crown 1708 Second draped bust
Crown 1708 Second draped bust
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Crown 1708 Second draped bust
Reverse Crown 1708 Second draped bust
Crown 1708 Second draped bust Plumes in angles
Average price 1100 $
Sales
1 89
Obverse Halfcrown 1708
Reverse Halfcrown 1708
Halfcrown 1708
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 141
Obverse Halfcrown 1708 E
Reverse Halfcrown 1708 E
Halfcrown 1708 E
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Halfcrown 1708
Reverse Halfcrown 1708
Halfcrown 1708 Plumes in angles
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Shilling 1708 E Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1708 E Second draped bust
Shilling 1708 E Second draped bust
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Shilling 1708 E * Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1708 E * Second draped bust
Shilling 1708 E * Second draped bust
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Shilling 1708 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1708 Second draped bust
Shilling 1708 Second draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 372
Obverse Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Shilling 1708 Third draped bust Plumes in angles
Average price 610 $
Sales
1 55
Obverse Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1708 Third draped bust
Shilling 1708 Third draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Shilling 1708 E Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1708 E Third draped bust
Shilling 1708 E Third draped bust
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Shilling 1708 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Reverse Shilling 1708 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Shilling 1708 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Sixpence 1708
Reverse Sixpence 1708
Sixpence 1708
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Sixpence 1708
Reverse Sixpence 1708
Sixpence 1708 Plumes in angles
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Sixpence 1708 E
Reverse Sixpence 1708 E
Sixpence 1708 E
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Sixpence 1708 E *
Reverse Sixpence 1708 E *
Sixpence 1708 E *
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Sixpence 1708 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Reverse Sixpence 1708 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Sixpence 1708 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1708
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1708
Fourpence (Groat) 1708
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1708
Reverse Threepence 1708
Threepence 1708
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1708
Reverse Twopence 1708
Twopence 1708
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1708
Reverse Penny 1708
Penny 1708
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 2
