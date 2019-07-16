flag
Sixpence 1708 E * (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Sixpence 1708 E * - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1708 E * - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

