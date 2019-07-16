United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1708 E * (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 440. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
