Shilling 1708 E "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place November 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
