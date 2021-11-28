flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1708 E "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place November 27, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

