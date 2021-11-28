Shilling 1708 E "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 915 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place November 27, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)