United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1708 E (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 48 GBP
