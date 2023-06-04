flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1708 E (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Sixpence 1708 E - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1708 E - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 48 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E at auction Morton & Eden - July 3, 2012
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1708 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access