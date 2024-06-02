flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 51677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
