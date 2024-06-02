United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1708 E * "The Edinburgh Portrait" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 "The Edinburgh Portrait" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 51677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
