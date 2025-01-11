Fourpence (Groat) 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1979 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

