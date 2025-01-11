flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1979 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1708 at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1708 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1708 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1708 at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1708 at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 92 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

