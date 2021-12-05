United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1708. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2011
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search