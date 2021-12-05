Sixpence 1708. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)