Sixpence 1708. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1708 Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1708 Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Heritage - May 3, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Heritage - September 6, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2011
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

