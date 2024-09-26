flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
