Crown 1708 E "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
