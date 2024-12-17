United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1708 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatic Fine Art GmbH (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (13)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6345 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Numismatic Fine Art GmbH
Date November 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1708 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search