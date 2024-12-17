flag
Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1708 "Second draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6345 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1708 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

