Halfcrown 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 52174 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (33) XF (43) VF (36) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (9) MS61 (9) AU58 (18) AU55 (8) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (38) PCGS (21)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (12)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (10)

Grün (2)

Heritage (29)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (4)

London Coins (13)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (22)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)

Stephen Album (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (3)