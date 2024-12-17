flag
Halfcrown 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Halfcrown 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 52174 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2538 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2257 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction St James’s - May 24, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date May 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

