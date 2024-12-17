United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 52174 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2538 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2257 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
