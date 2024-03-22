flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1708 E (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Halfcrown 1708 E - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1708 E - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1708 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 250 AUD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Spink - October 2, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 2, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 E at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

