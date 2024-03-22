United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1708 E (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1708 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 250 AUD
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
