flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1708 E "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1708 E "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1708 E "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E "Third draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

