Shilling 1708 E "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Where to sell?
