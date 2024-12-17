flag
Penny 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Penny 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Penny 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 986 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

United Kingdom Penny 1708 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1708 at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

