United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
