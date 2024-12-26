flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 6, 2018
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - November 26, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

