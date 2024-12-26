Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 30141 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

