Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (6) VG (1) FR (1)