Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date September 7, 2014
Condition VG
Selling price
******
