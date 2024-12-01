United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
