flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1708. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Halfcrown 1708 Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1708 Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1708 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (13)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4823 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2250 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1708 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1708 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access