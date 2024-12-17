United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1708. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1708 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4823 $
Price in auction currency 3800 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2539 $
Price in auction currency 2250 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
