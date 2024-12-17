Halfcrown 1708. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1708 . Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (16) VF (20) F (7) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF25 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (5)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (13)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (13)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)