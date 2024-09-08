flag
Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 640 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

