United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
722 $
Price in auction currency 640 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
