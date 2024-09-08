Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

