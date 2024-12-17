Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 13536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,715. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (190) AU (35) XF (113) VF (25) F (4) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (10) MS64 (37) MS63 (57) MS62 (28) MS61 (4) AU58 (9) AU55 (4) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (122) PCGS (42) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (11)

Coin Cabinet (6)

Davissons Ltd. (4)

DNW (20)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (20)

Grün (1)

Heritage (84)

Heritage Eur (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

Leu (2)

London Coins (73)

Morton & Eden (2)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (9)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numisor (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (7)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (37)

St James’s (7)

Stack's (27)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (17)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (5)

Wilkes & Curtis (1)