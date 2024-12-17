United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (372) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 13536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,715. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (7)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (11)
- Coin Cabinet (6)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (20)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (20)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (84)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (73)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (9)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (7)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (37)
- St James’s (7)
- Stack's (27)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (17)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (5)
- Wilkes & Curtis (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1692 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search