flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (372) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 13536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,715. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1692 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - August 14, 2024
Seller CNG
Date August 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access