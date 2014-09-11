United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search