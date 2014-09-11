Twopence 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2)