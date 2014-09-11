flag
Twopence 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Twopence 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Twopence 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

United Kingdom Twopence 1708 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1708 at auction CNG - August 12, 2020
Seller CNG
Date August 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1708 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

