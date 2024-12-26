flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
7800 $
Price in auction currency 7800 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

