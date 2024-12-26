Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1708 "Second draped bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

