flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Sixpence 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1708 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Stephen Album - May 17, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 24, 2014
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
United Kingdom Sixpence 1708 at auction Goldberg - February 8, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 8, 2006
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1708 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1708 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access