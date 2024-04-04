Sixpence 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)