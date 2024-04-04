United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1708 (United Kingdom, Anne)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1708 . This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
