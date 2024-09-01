flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 5, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 8, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 8, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1708 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access