United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
