Shilling 1708 E * "Second draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Second draped bust" with mark E *. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

