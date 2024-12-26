flag
Guinea 1708 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Guinea 1708 "First draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Guinea 1708 "First draped bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1708 "First draped bust". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 3567 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 748. Bidding took place January 29, 2012.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "First draped bust" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
748 $
Price in auction currency 748 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1708 "First draped bust" at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 30, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1708 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

