Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)