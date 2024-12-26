Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2226 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3348 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
