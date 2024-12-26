flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" (United Kingdom, Anne)

Obverse Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union". This gold coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 4172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2226 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3348 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1708 "Post Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
