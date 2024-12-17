flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1708 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1708 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3680 $
Price in auction currency 2900 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1708 "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
