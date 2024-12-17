United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1708 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1708 "Second draped bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3680 $
Price in auction currency 2900 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1708 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
