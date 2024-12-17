Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (6) F (9) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)