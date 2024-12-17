flag
Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - October 6, 2004
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

