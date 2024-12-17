United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1708
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1708 "Third draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3300 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
