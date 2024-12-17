flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union

Obverse Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles Pre-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles Pre-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.

United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

