Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)