United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
