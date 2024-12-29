flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1707

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Guinea 1707 First draped bust Pre-Union
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Guinea 1707 First draped bust Post-Union
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Guinea 1707 First draped bust Post-Union. Elephant and castle
Average price 7700 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Guinea 1707 Second draped bust
Reverse Guinea 1707 Second draped bust
Guinea 1707 Second draped bust Post-Union
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Half Guinea 1707 Post Union
Reverse Half Guinea 1707 Post Union
Half Guinea 1707 Post Union
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1707 First draped bust
Reverse Crown 1707 First draped bust
Crown 1707 First draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Average price 3200 $
Sales
2 161
Obverse Crown 1707 E Second draped bust
Reverse Crown 1707 E Second draped bust
Crown 1707 E Second draped bust Post-Union
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 290
Obverse Crown 1707 Second draped bust
Reverse Crown 1707 Second draped bust
Crown 1707 Second draped bust Post-Union
Average price 1300 $
Sales
1 96
Obverse Halfcrown 1707
Reverse Halfcrown 1707
Halfcrown 1707 Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 98
Obverse Halfcrown 1707
Reverse Halfcrown 1707
Halfcrown 1707 Post-Union
Average price 830 $
Sales
1 83
Obverse Halfcrown 1707 E
Reverse Halfcrown 1707 E
Halfcrown 1707 E Post-Union
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 126
Obverse Shilling 1707 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1707 Second draped bust
Shilling 1707 Second draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Shilling 1707 E Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1707 E Second draped bust
Shilling 1707 E Second draped bust Post-Union
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Shilling 1707 E * Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1707 E * Second draped bust
Shilling 1707 E * Second draped bust Post-Union
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Shilling 1707 Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1707 Third draped bust
Shilling 1707 Third draped bust Post-Union
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse Shilling 1707 Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1707 Third draped bust
Shilling 1707 Third draped bust Post-Union. Plumes in angles
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Shilling 1707 E Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1707 E Third draped bust
Shilling 1707 E Third draped bust Post-Union
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Shilling 1707 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Reverse Shilling 1707 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Shilling 1707 E * The Edinburgh Portrait Post-Union
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Sixpence 1707
Reverse Sixpence 1707
Sixpence 1707 Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Sixpence 1707
Reverse Sixpence 1707
Sixpence 1707 Post-Union
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Sixpence 1707
Reverse Sixpence 1707
Sixpence 1707 Post-Union. Plumes in angles
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Sixpence 1707 E
Reverse Sixpence 1707 E
Sixpence 1707 E Post-Union
Average price 170 $
Sales
1 23
Obverse Threepence 1707
Reverse Threepence 1707
Threepence 1707
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1707
Reverse Twopence 1707
Twopence 1707
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access