Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1707
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1707
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Gold coins
Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Pre-Union
Average price
2700 $
Sales
0
6
Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Post-Union
Average price
5000 $
Sales
0
8
Guinea 1707 First draped bust
Post-Union. Elephant and castle
Average price
7700 $
Sales
0
2
Guinea 1707 Second draped bust
Post-Union
Average price
4200 $
Sales
0
2
Half Guinea 1707 Post Union
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
8
Silver coins
Crown 1707 First draped bust
Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Average price
3200 $
Sales
2
161
Crown 1707 E Second draped bust
Post-Union
Average price
590 $
Sales
0
290
Crown 1707 Second draped bust
Post-Union
Average price
1300 $
Sales
1
96
Halfcrown 1707
Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
98
Halfcrown 1707
Post-Union
Average price
830 $
Sales
1
83
Halfcrown 1707 E
Post-Union
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
126
Shilling 1707 Second draped bust
Roses and Plumes in angles. Pre-Union
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
12
Shilling 1707 E Second draped bust
Post-Union
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
25
Shilling 1707 E * Second draped bust
Post-Union
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
6
Shilling 1707 Third draped bust
Post-Union
Average price
470 $
Sales
0
85
Shilling 1707 Third draped bust
Post-Union. Plumes in angles
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
20
Shilling 1707 E Third draped bust
Post-Union
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
17
Shilling 1707 E * The Edinburgh Portrait
Post-Union
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Sixpence 1707
Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price
380 $
Sales
0
17
Sixpence 1707
Post-Union
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
28
Sixpence 1707
Post-Union. Plumes in angles
Average price
290 $
Sales
0
31
Sixpence 1707 E
Post-Union
Average price
170 $
Sales
1
23
Threepence 1707
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
2
Twopence 1707
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1660-1837
Category
Close
???
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
