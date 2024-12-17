United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1707 "Type 1703-1707". Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 . Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
