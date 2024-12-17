flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1707 "Type 1703-1707". Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1707 "Type 1703-1707" Pre-Union Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1707 "Type 1703-1707" Pre-Union Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 . Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 475 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 29, 2015
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Heritage - July 17, 2014
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Heritage - July 17, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 17, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1707 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access