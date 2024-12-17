Sixpence 1707 "Type 1703-1707". Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 . Pre-Union. Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (7) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)