Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711". Post-Union. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union. Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711" Post-Union Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711" Post-Union Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 . Post-Union. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1707 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

