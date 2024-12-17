United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1707 "Type 1707-1711". Post-Union. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union. Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1707 . Post-Union. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 21054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
