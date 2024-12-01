flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Edinburgh
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (290) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (12)
  • CNG (17)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (4)
  • DNW (22)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (37)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • London Coins (49)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (14)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (43)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - October 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction St James’s - February 3, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1707 "Second draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Anne Coins of United Kingdom in 1707 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access