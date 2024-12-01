United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1707 E "Second draped bust". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Edinburgh
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (290) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1707 "Second draped bust" with mark E. Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 24, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
