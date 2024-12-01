Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1707-1714". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1707 . Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (10) XF (22) VF (33) F (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4)

