United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1707-1714". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union

Obverse Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1707-1714" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1707-1714" Post-Union - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1707 . Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction CNG - June 28, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1707 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

