Halfcrown 1707 "Type 1707-1714". Post-Union (United Kingdom, Anne)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1707 . Post-Union. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Berk (1)
- CNG (6)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (10)
- Goldberg (1)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (9)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (11)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (15)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Halfcrown 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
