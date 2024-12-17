Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 5278 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition XF (4) VF (13) F (3)