United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)

Variety: Post-Union. Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" Post-Union Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne Reverse Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" Post-Union Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Anne

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Anne
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 5278 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 5, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - July 29, 2015
Seller CNG
Date July 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - November 26, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - September 24, 2003
Seller CNG
Date September 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

