United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, Anne)
Variety: Post-Union. Plumes in angles
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Anne
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1707
- Ruler Anne (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1707 "Third draped bust". Post-Union. Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of Anne. The record price belongs to the lot 5278 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (4)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
